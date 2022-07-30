Edmonds Police Blotter: July 12-25, 2022

July 12
22400 block Highway 99: Damage reported to multiple vehicles at a car dealership. Several subjects were captured on video but there was no immediate suspect information.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A juvenile who ran away from a school bus stop was later found in the immediate area.
100 block 3rd Avenue South: A male subject pried open locking mailboxes and stole mail. Video of the suspect was provided.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject broke into mailboxes and an outbound check was reported stolen.
23200 block Highway 99: A mother and her adult son were involved in a verbal argument and the son was arrested for a warrant.
1000 block 9th Avenue South: Victim received an email claiming a breach of personal information.
22700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen while the vehicle’s owner was attending church.
24100 block Highway 99: A female shoplifter fled from store staff when confronted. She wasn’t located.
July 13
22900 block 106th Avenue West: A resident’s report of a suspicious vehicle led to a warrant arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect previously removed for trespassing returned to a business and stole items.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident turned in unwanted firearms for destruction.
100 block 5th Avenue North: Police responded to a parking lot hit-and-run collision.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole face cleanser from a store.
100 block 4th Avenue North: A woman was removed from a business for trespassing.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants from other jurisdictions.
July 14
23600 block Highway 99: A business requested police issue a trespass warning for a subject.
24100 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized with unknown property stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after blocking traffic and refusing to leave the roadway.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: An elderly female was targeted in potential fraud.
17800 block 69th Avenue West: A resident reported medications were stolen from the mail.
24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a business and fled in a vehicle.
300 block Admiral Way: A woman said a dog bit her dog and her daughter. The other party left the scene with the dog and wasn’t unidentified.
9200 block 220th Street Southwest: A delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while making a delivery.
July 15
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A resident returned home from a trip and found two strangers inside their residence.
300 block 2nd Avenue South: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Attempted theft from a bank night depository was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was located and arrested in a business parking lot.
July 16
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for stealing beer from a store.
24100 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a business. The suspect was located and arrested at a nearby transit center.
24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.
24300 block 89th Place West: A man was aggresive and verbal with his wife and started a fire on the porch, then fled the scene.
July 17
100 block Dayton Street: A suspicious vehicle report led to an unreported stolen vehicle recovery.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft of beer from a store.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a clothing store for suspicion of attempted theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered in Seattle.
23600 block Highway 99: A man being disruptive inside a store was removed.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A business found an airsoft rifle in a donation bin. The item was surrendered to police for destruction.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Lynnwood police for an occupied residential burglary with an assault to the homeowner.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument between a couple occurred.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A bartender was assaulted by pa atron.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between an ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.
July 18
21200 block 92nd Place West: Officers responding to a potential opiod overdose administered reversal medication.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing at a health care facility.
300 block Caspers Street: Police provided a K9 assist to Lake Forest Park police for second-degree assault, residential burglary and eluding. Two subjects were taken into custody. See related story here.
23000 block 100th Avenue West A subject who left the scene of a collision was identified and arrested for hit and run.
22000 block Highway 99: A commercial burglary was reported.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect was confronted by store employees and the majority of property was recovered. The suspect was not located.
8300 block 214th Place Southwest: A man received counterfeit money during the sale of his vehicle.
23300 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a smoke shop was arrested for theft.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole from a store and fled in a vehicle.
July 19
24300 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership.
9700 block 231st Place Southwest: Family members had a verbal argument.
24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a male and female shoplifting.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A fire was reported in a dumpster but it went out on its own before any damage occurred to property.
23800 block 84th Avenue West: A resident found a crystalline substance in the driveway and police took it to be destroyed.
18700 block 84th Avenue West: Man reported a past sexual assault.
22500 block Highway 99 A woman was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a drug store.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle’s tires were found cut while parked outside of the vehicle owner’s apartment.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A BB gun found in a public bathroom was turned into police. Another person called to report they had lost theirs, and determination of ownership was pending.
July 20
20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject inside a building threatened to shoot officers. The firearm was recovered.
23000 block 76th Avenue West: Rings were discovered missing from a safe. A family member is suspected.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Condominium surveillance cameras were covered with spray paint. One exterior storage unit was broken into with no reported theft.
24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a possible shoplifting incident in which the suspect displayed a firearm and fled in a possible stolen vehicle.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A mailbox was reported vandalized.
8700 block 238th Street SouthwestL A vehicle’s calalytic converter was stolen.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle license plate was found.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
July 21
16100 block 75th Place West: A man was arrested for a warrant.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: A driver found asleep at a red light intersection was arrested for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole food from a store was cited and released for theft.
800 block Caspers Street: A man was arrested for violation of a court order.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a location for trespassing and given diversion information for paraphernalia and narcotics discovered during the investigation.
July 22
16100 block 75th Place West: An altercation at a park resulted in one person being pistol-whipped. The suspect was not located. See related story here.
7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant
23600 block Highway 99: A bicycle found in a commercial business complex was turned in to police for safekeeping.
700 block Admiral Way: Credit cards were stolen during a vehicle prowl and fraudently used.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing from a department store and fled in a vehicle.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic harassment incident.
July 23
23200 block Highway 99: A mother and son had a verbal argument regarding medication usage.
600 block Main Street A resident reported a neighbor was possibly looking into their private window.
21400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.
300 block Main Street: A lawn chair was stolen from in front of a business.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A suspicious vehicle in a parking lot led to a warrant arrest.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A welfare check of a subject lying on ground resulted in a warrant arrest.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a business.
July 24
800 block Main Street: An intoxicated man was arrested for trespassing after entering the residence of an acquaintance and refusing to leave.
600 block Main Street: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
16100 block 75th Place West: Suspicious vehicles and subjects were reported at a park after hours. One was arrested on weapons violations and a vehicle was seized pending further investigation.
200 block Admiral Way: A public bathroom was vandalized with spray paint graffiti.
21900 block Highway 99: An unattended wallet was reported stolen from a business.
July 25
500 block Elm Way Plumbing tools were reported stolen from a garage storage unit.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a gas station following the theft of cigarettes.
7700 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.
7100 block 210th Street Southwest: A found drivers license was turned over to police for safekeeping.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Vehicle tires were found cut sometime during the day.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported unwanted and harrassing text and social media messages from their ex.
