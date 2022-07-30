Edmonds Police Blotter: July 12-25, 2022

July 12

22400 block Highway 99: Damage reported to multiple vehicles at a car dealership. Several subjects were captured on video but there was no immediate suspect information.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A juvenile who ran away from a school bus stop was later found in the immediate area.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A male subject pried open locking mailboxes and stole mail. Video of the suspect was provided.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject broke into mailboxes and an outbound check was reported stolen.

23200 block Highway 99: A mother and her adult son were involved in a verbal argument and the son was arrested for a warrant.

1000 block 9th Avenue South: Victim received an email claiming a breach of personal information.

22700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen while the vehicle’s owner was attending church.

24100 block Highway 99: A female shoplifter fled from store staff when confronted. She wasn’t located.

July 13

22900 block 106th Avenue West: A resident’s report of a suspicious vehicle led to a warrant arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect previously removed for trespassing returned to a business and stole items.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident turned in unwanted firearms for destruction.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Police responded to a parking lot hit-and-run collision.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole face cleanser from a store.

100 block 4th Avenue North: A woman was removed from a business for trespassing.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants from other jurisdictions.

July 14

23600 block Highway 99: A business requested police issue a trespass warning for a subject.

24100 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized with unknown property stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after blocking traffic and refusing to leave the roadway.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: An elderly female was targeted in potential fraud.

17800 block 69th Avenue West: A resident reported medications were stolen from the mail.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a business and fled in a vehicle.

300 block Admiral Way: A woman said a dog bit her dog and her daughter. The other party left the scene with the dog and wasn’t unidentified.

9200 block 220th Street Southwest: A delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while making a delivery.

July 15

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A resident returned home from a trip and found two strangers inside their residence.

300 block 2nd Avenue South: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Attempted theft from a bank night depository was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was located and arrested in a business parking lot.

July 16

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for stealing beer from a store.

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a business. The suspect was located and arrested at a nearby transit center.

24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.

24300 block 89th Place West: A man was aggresive and verbal with his wife and started a fire on the porch, then fled the scene.

July 17

100 block Dayton Street: A suspicious vehicle report led to an unreported stolen vehicle recovery.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft of beer from a store.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a clothing store for suspicion of attempted theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered in Seattle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man being disruptive inside a store was removed.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A business found an airsoft rifle in a donation bin. The item was surrendered to police for destruction.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Lynnwood police for an occupied residential burglary with an assault to the homeowner.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument between a couple occurred.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A bartender was assaulted by pa atron.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between an ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.

July 18

21200 block 92nd Place West: Officers responding to a potential opiod overdose administered reversal medication.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing at a health care facility.

300 block Caspers Street: Police provided a K9 assist to Lake Forest Park police for second-degree assault, residential burglary and eluding. Two subjects were taken into custody. See related story here.

23000 block 100th Avenue West A subject who left the scene of a collision was identified and arrested for hit and run.

22000 block Highway 99: A commercial burglary was reported.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect was confronted by store employees and the majority of property was recovered. The suspect was not located.

8300 block 214th Place Southwest: A man received counterfeit money during the sale of his vehicle.

23300 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a smoke shop was arrested for theft.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole from a store and fled in a vehicle.

July 19

24300 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership.

9700 block 231st Place Southwest: Family members had a verbal argument.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a male and female shoplifting.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A fire was reported in a dumpster but it went out on its own before any damage occurred to property.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A resident found a crystalline substance in the driveway and police took it to be destroyed.

18700 block 84th Avenue West: Man reported a past sexual assault.

22500 block Highway 99 A woman was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a drug store.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle’s tires were found cut while parked outside of the vehicle owner’s apartment.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A BB gun found in a public bathroom was turned into police. Another person called to report they had lost theirs, and determination of ownership was pending.

July 20

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject inside a building threatened to shoot officers. The firearm was recovered.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: Rings were discovered missing from a safe. A family member is suspected.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Condominium surveillance cameras were covered with spray paint. One exterior storage unit was broken into with no reported theft.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a possible shoplifting incident in which the suspect displayed a firearm and fled in a possible stolen vehicle.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A mailbox was reported vandalized.

8700 block 238th Street SouthwestL A vehicle’s calalytic converter was stolen.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle license plate was found.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

July 21

16100 block 75th Place West: A man was arrested for a warrant.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A driver found asleep at a red light intersection was arrested for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole food from a store was cited and released for theft.

800 block Caspers Street: A man was arrested for violation of a court order.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a location for trespassing and given diversion information for paraphernalia and narcotics discovered during the investigation.

July 22

16100 block 75th Place West: An altercation at a park resulted in one person being pistol-whipped. The suspect was not located. See related story here.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant

23600 block Highway 99: A bicycle found in a commercial business complex was turned in to police for safekeeping.

700 block Admiral Way: Credit cards were stolen during a vehicle prowl and fraudently used.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing from a department store and fled in a vehicle.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic harassment incident.

July 23

23200 block Highway 99: A mother and son had a verbal argument regarding medication usage.

600 block Main Street A resident reported a neighbor was possibly looking into their private window.

21400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.

300 block Main Street: A lawn chair was stolen from in front of a business.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A suspicious vehicle in a parking lot led to a warrant arrest.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A welfare check of a subject lying on ground resulted in a warrant arrest.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a business.

July 24

800 block Main Street: An intoxicated man was arrested for trespassing after entering the residence of an acquaintance and refusing to leave.

600 block Main Street: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

16100 block 75th Place West: Suspicious vehicles and subjects were reported at a park after hours. One was arrested on weapons violations and a vehicle was seized pending further investigation.

200 block Admiral Way: A public bathroom was vandalized with spray paint graffiti.

21900 block Highway 99: An unattended wallet was reported stolen from a business.

July 25

500 block Elm Way Plumbing tools were reported stolen from a garage storage unit.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a gas station following the theft of cigarettes.

7700 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.

7100 block 210th Street Southwest: A found drivers license was turned over to police for safekeeping.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Vehicle tires were found cut sometime during the day.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported unwanted and harrassing text and social media messages from their ex.