Edmonds Police Blotter: July 5-11, 2022

July 5

100 block Main Street: A citizen turned in a found wallet.

18300 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided assistance to another police agency with search for a warrant suspect.

100 block 3rd Avenue North: Two subjects engaged in a physical altercation following a road rage incident.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen from a church parking lot.

100 block Edmonds Street: A dog bite was investigated; no serious injury.

204th Street Southwest/83rd Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen while the vehicle’s owners were on a hike.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A couple had an argument leading to breaking up.

21400 block Highway 99: A motorist backed into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot and left without stopping. The driver was identified and cited.

100 block Main Street: Ferry staff reported that a motorcylist lunged their bike at her. The motorcycle left prior to police arrival and was not located.

7800 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle window was broken and items stolen from inside while a vehicle wasunoccupied at a park.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported a suspicious letter forwarded from a prior address where conflict with neighbor existed.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A customer at a store tried using fake money. The bill was confiscated for evidence.

July 6

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen and replaced with other stolen license plates.

July 7

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace police with atttempting to locate a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect was not located.

23500 block 78th Avenue West: Police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred between juveniles.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident discovered an unknown person opened multiple bank accounts in victim’s name.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle window was broken while occupants visited a park. No known theft.

600 block Edmonds Way: A collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.

July 8

1200 block Skyline Drive: An adult daughter was removed from her mother’s residence after causing a disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who had been removed from a location for trespassing returned and stole from a store. He fled and was not located.

600 block Bell Street: A resident was defrauded after clicking on a computer popup, with claim their computer was compromised.

17100 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported that multiple attempts were made to create bank accounts under the victim’s name.

600 block 7th Avenue South: A suspect stole a package from a resident’s front door. The suspect was captured on camera.

23626 97TH PL W 23600 block 97th Place West 2022-00013296 Mal Mis – Misdemeanor WA0310200 07/08/2022 16:04:32 Four locking mailboxes on same stand pried open. Junk mail stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman cut security cables and stole numerous handbags from a business.

July 9

23000 block Edmonds Way: A resident reported a suspicious white van in the area related to recent burglaries in the area.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An intoxicated patient at a hospital was arrested for assaulting a nurse.

24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a business was reported. Items were recovered and the suspect was removed at staff’s request.

23800 block Highway 99: Two subjects snuck into a motel room and refused to leave. One was removed for trespassing but the other left prior to police arrival..

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A bone found in a park was taken to confirm source.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A motorist involved in a road rage incident reportedly displayed a firearm. The suspect left prior to police arrival.

23600 block Highway 99: A male was removed from a business following a nuisance complaint.

24100 block Highway 99: Subjects stole merchandise from a business and fled in a vehicle.

July 10

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A traffic stop for no license plates displayed led to a warrant arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: An upset customer refusing to leave was removed from a business.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police received a report of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle. The subject found inside was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A man was removed from a former friend’s house.

July 11

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Political signs placed in a public right of way were reported as missing. Police say is it an ongoing issue.

100 block West Dayton Street: A city-owned spyglass near the Edmonds Marsh was damaged for the second time in recent weeks.

21900 block Highway: Illegal narcotics found in a store were seized for destruction.

18000 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a recently issued protection order.

22500 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a store, with video evidence obtained.