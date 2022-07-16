Edmonds Police Blotter: July 5-11, 2022

July 5
100 block Main Street: A citizen turned in a found wallet.
18300 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided assistance to another police agency with search for a warrant suspect.
100 block 3rd Avenue North: Two subjects engaged in a physical altercation following a road rage incident.
22900 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen from a church parking lot.
100 block Edmonds Street: A dog bite was investigated; no serious injury.
204th Street Southwest/83rd Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen while the vehicle’s owners were on a hike.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A couple had an argument leading to breaking up.
21400 block Highway 99: A motorist backed into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot and left without stopping. The driver was identified and cited.
100 block Main Street: Ferry staff reported that a motorcylist lunged their bike at her. The motorcycle left prior to police arrival and was not located.
7800 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle window was broken and items stolen from inside while a vehicle wasunoccupied at a park.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported a suspicious letter forwarded from a prior address where conflict with neighbor existed.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A customer at a store tried using fake money. The bill was confiscated for evidence.
July 6
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen and replaced with other stolen license plates.
July 7
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace police with atttempting to locate a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect was not located.
23500 block 78th Avenue West: Police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred between juveniles.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident discovered an unknown person opened multiple bank accounts in victim’s name.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle window was broken while occupants visited a park. No known theft.
600 block Edmonds Way: A collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.
July 8
1200 block Skyline Drive: An adult daughter was removed from her mother’s residence after causing a disturbance.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who had been removed from a location for trespassing returned and stole from a store. He fled and was not located.
600 block Bell Street: A resident was defrauded after clicking on a computer popup, with claim their computer was compromised.
17100 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported that multiple attempts were made to create bank accounts under the victim’s name.
600 block 7th Avenue South: A suspect stole a package from a resident’s front door. The suspect was captured on camera.
23626 97TH PL W 23600 block 97th Place West 2022-00013296 Mal Mis – Misdemeanor WA0310200 07/08/2022 16:04:32 Four locking mailboxes on same stand pried open. Junk mail stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman cut security cables and stole numerous handbags from a business.
July 9
23000 block Edmonds Way: A resident reported a suspicious white van in the area related to recent burglaries in the area.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: An intoxicated patient at a hospital was arrested for assaulting a nurse.
24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a business was reported. Items were recovered and the suspect was removed at staff’s request.
23800 block Highway 99: Two subjects snuck into a motel room and refused to leave. One was removed for trespassing but the other left prior to police arrival..
8000 block Olympic View Drive: A bone found in a park was taken to confirm source.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A motorist involved in a road rage incident reportedly displayed a firearm. The suspect left prior to police arrival.
23600 block Highway 99: A male was removed from a business following a nuisance complaint.
24100 block Highway 99: Subjects stole merchandise from a business and fled in a vehicle.
July 10
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A traffic stop for no license plates displayed led to a warrant arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: An upset customer refusing to leave was removed from a business.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police received a report of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle. The subject found inside was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A man was removed from a former friend’s house.
July 11
1100 block 5th Avenue South: Political signs placed in a public right of way were reported as missing. Police say is it an ongoing issue.
100 block West Dayton Street: A city-owned spyglass near the Edmonds Marsh was damaged for the second time in recent weeks.
21900 block Highway: Illegal narcotics found in a store were seized for destruction.
18000 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a recently issued protection order.
22500 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a store, with video evidence obtained.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.