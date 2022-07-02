Edmonds Police Blotter: June 22-June 28

June 22

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail after he was found riding an unreported stolen moped in a parking lot.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a vehicle prowl in progress. A witness aided in the arrest by locking the suspect in one of the parking garages.

23700 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and a car prowled.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident requested disposal of unwanted firearms.

10000 block Edmonds Way: An argument over money was reported between a couple who previously had been dating.

7500 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested following a third-party report of a possible DUI.

June 23

22600 block 105th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen from Seattle was located unoccupied in Edmonds.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

22400 block 93rd Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A transient male was removed from a medical center for trespassing.

7800 block 216th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

19900 block 88th Avenue West: A juvenile left home without permission. Parents notified a behavioral health professional.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A citizen reported an email scam.

300 block Howell Way: A report of possible financial exploitation by a caretaker was referred to Adult Protective Services. No charges pending.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police provided assistance to a designated crisis responder for a patient contact.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: Mailboxes were damaged and mail stolen from inside.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Police response to a disturbance resulted in a warrant arrest.

June 24

100 block Dayton Street: A dedication placard was damaged at City Park.

23600 block Highway 99: A known subject fled from a store with stolen merchandise, with criminal charges referred.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a delayed report of a business employee being assaulted by an unidentified subject.

21600 block 85th Place West: A delivered package was discovered damaged and contents missing.

21800 block Highway 99: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision, with criminal charges referred.

22800 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered from a truck. The registered owner was unaware it had been switched.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Assistance provided to Lynnwood PD for a domestic violence court order violation.

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle prowl occurred sometime overnight.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: An employee’s purse was stolen while the person was at work, and credit card fraud was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified suspect stole merchandise from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: Victim was pushed by suspect, who stole a wallet from the victim’s purse.

June 25

24300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for attempting to prowl vehicles at an auto dealership.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police received a delayed report of a domestic assault. Criminal charges were referred.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and violating a criminal trespass warning.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman involved in a minor vehicle collision was arrested for DUI.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was detained by store security. The property was recovered and the subject was removed from the business.

June 26

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A third-party report of an altercation was determined to be a couple having a verbal argument.

8400 block 218th Street Southwest: A civil dispute was reported between neighbors.

8100 block 186th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a residence after causing a disturbance.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman wanted to document an issue with her husband. No criminal activity.

20700 block Highway 99: Assistance was provided to another agency with a possible robbery.

June 27

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A medical patient assaulted a hospital employee. Criminal charges were referred.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for theft.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: Unknown subject(s) burglarized a business and stole cash.

100 block Dayton Street: A woman was removed from a location after refusing to leave while eating her breakfast.

22000 block Highway 99: A man caused a disturbance at a store; made claims of being assaulted.

9000 block 242nd Street Southwest: Neighbors had a dispute over the spraying of a fence.

19900 block 88th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance involving a juvenile with behavioral health concerns. Crisis line assistance was obtained and the juvenile returned home.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business was burglarized with security footage of a suspect entering and exiting the location.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A man was issued a written trespass notice from an apartment complex.

June 28

24100 block Highway 99: A man who was found unconscious in a vehicle was arrested for physical control of a motor vehicle (DUI/drugs).

17000 block Talbot Road: A vehicle was prowled and property stolen.

600 block Aloha Way: A found garage door opener was turned into police for safekeeping.

23500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reported missing after failing to return home.

24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects were removed from a business for trespassing.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.

22400 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered during a traffic stop.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located with subjects next to it. One was arrested on an outstanding warrant.