Edmonds Police Blotter: June 30-July 4, 2022

June 30

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject assaulted a security guard at the hospital. Criminal charges were referred.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of an argument over a child, wiht grandparents seeking custody.

8500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A Child Protective Services referral led to an assault investigation. No charges were filed.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: A son had a verbal argument with a parent.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assaulting their neighbor.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified subject shoplifted shoes from a business.

500 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle was prowled and a purse taken. The suspect used the victim’s debit card at a grocery store.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: Several vehicle were broken into while at parked at Yost Park.

240th Street Southwest/92nd Avenue West: A driver who fled from a collision was arrested nearby after other motorists blocked the suspect’s escape.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole alcohol from a business.

8600 block 184th Street Southwest: A bullet was found lodged in a homeowner’s roof.

8500 block Main Street: A sexual assault that occurred in Edmonds was reported.

July 1

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for unlawfully entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and causing a disturbance.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was involuntarily detained for evaluation after a disturbance at a residence.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: An adult was listed as missing after contact ceased with family for nearly a week.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject shoplifted from a business.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found tablet computer was turned into police for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99 A suspect fled after stealing merchandise and was not located.

23300 block 76th Avenue West: A backpack and clothes found abandoned on the sidewalk were entered into evidence for safekeeping

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for theft from a business.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman stole alcohol from a store and left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

600 block Walnut Street: Police were called to a domestic argument involving possible suicidal statements.

22500 block Highway 99: A fheft from a pharmacy occured. Merchandise was recovered and the suspect was arrested.

23900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen after a friend did not return it.

21900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man requesting contact by police was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

July 2

8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: A juvenile female ran away from home.

18100 block 80th Avenue West: A domestic assault occurred The female suspect was gone prior to police arrival and criminal charges were referred.

23000 block Edmonds Way: An attempted motorcycle theft was reported after a witness observed an unknown man trying to lift a motorcycle into a white van.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a vehicle catalytic converter theft in progress. Two unknown males fled in an older small SUV.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he returned to a location after being removed previously for trespassing.

22700 block 96th Avenue West: An adult man was arrested for assaulting his mother.

23600 block Highway 99: A single 9mm firearm cartridge was found on the floor of a business.

23000 block Edmonds Way: An abandoned backpack containing a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition was located under a vehicle in a secure parking garage.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after arguing with staff.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing alcohol from a business.

8500 block Main Street: A domestic argument occurred.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole property from a business by leaving via the emergency exit. The suspects were not located.

600 block Edmonds Way: Police received a third-party report of an adult seen shaking and yelling at a child. The subject was contacted and indicated it was child discipline.

July 3

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported being alarmed when a man they met online but then blocked showed up at a residence with flowers unannounced.

22500 block Highway 99: A disturbance between motorists regarding honking resulted in an attempted assault.

7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was detained for trespassing on property. Charges are pending further investigation.

700 block Elm Place: A father and son had a verbal altercation.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting and threatening his wife.

21400 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle collided with a curb after reportedly being chased by another driver.

21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled from police attempting to make traffic stop.

July 4

13500 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate a residential burglary suspect.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident transfered money to a subject impersonating a Social Security agent.

21300 block Highway 99: Victim reported their personal information was used to purchase a vehicle from a dealership.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her roommate.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A subject received a trespass warning for causing a disturbance at a mental health facility.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and tools stolen.