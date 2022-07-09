Edmonds Police Blotter: June 30-July 4, 2022

June 30
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject assaulted a security guard at the hospital. Criminal charges were referred.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of an argument over a child, wiht grandparents seeking custody.
8500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A Child Protective Services referral led to an assault investigation. No charges were filed.
21600 block 79th Avenue West: A son had a verbal argument with a parent.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assaulting their neighbor.
24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified subject shoplifted shoes from a business.
500 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle was prowled and a purse taken. The suspect used the victim’s debit card at a grocery store.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: Several vehicle were broken into while at parked at Yost Park.
240th Street Southwest/92nd Avenue West: A driver who fled from a collision was arrested nearby after other motorists blocked the suspect’s escape.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole alcohol from a business.
8600 block 184th Street Southwest: A bullet was found lodged in a homeowner’s roof.
8500 block Main Street: A sexual assault that occurred in Edmonds was reported.
July 1
7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for unlawfully entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and causing a disturbance.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was involuntarily detained for evaluation after a disturbance at a residence.
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: An adult was listed as missing after contact ceased with family for nearly a week.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject shoplifted from a business.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A found tablet computer was turned into police for safekeeping.
23600 block Highway 99 A suspect fled after stealing merchandise and was not located.
23300 block 76th Avenue West: A backpack and clothes found abandoned on the sidewalk were entered into evidence for safekeeping
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for theft from a business.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman stole alcohol from a store and left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
600 block Walnut Street: Police were called to a domestic argument involving possible suicidal statements.
22500 block Highway 99: A fheft from a pharmacy occured. Merchandise was recovered and the suspect was arrested.
23900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen after a friend did not return it.
21900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for reckless driving.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man requesting contact by police was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
July 2
8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: A juvenile female ran away from home.
18100 block 80th Avenue West: A domestic assault occurred The female suspect was gone prior to police arrival and criminal charges were referred.
23000 block Edmonds Way: An attempted motorcycle theft was reported after a witness observed an unknown man trying to lift a motorcycle into a white van.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a vehicle catalytic converter theft in progress. Two unknown males fled in an older small SUV.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he returned to a location after being removed previously for trespassing.
22700 block 96th Avenue West: An adult man was arrested for assaulting his mother.
23600 block Highway 99: A single 9mm firearm cartridge was found on the floor of a business.
23000 block Edmonds Way: An abandoned backpack containing a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition was located under a vehicle in a secure parking garage.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after arguing with staff.
22500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing alcohol from a business.
8500 block Main Street: A domestic argument occurred.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole property from a business by leaving via the emergency exit. The suspects were not located.
600 block Edmonds Way: Police received a third-party report of an adult seen shaking and yelling at a child. The subject was contacted and indicated it was child discipline.
July 3
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported being alarmed when a man they met online but then blocked showed up at a residence with flowers unannounced.
22500 block Highway 99: A disturbance between motorists regarding honking resulted in an attempted assault.
7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was detained for trespassing on property. Charges are pending further investigation.
700 block Elm Place: A father and son had a verbal altercation.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting and threatening his wife.
21400 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle collided with a curb after reportedly being chased by another driver.
21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled from police attempting to make traffic stop.
July 4
13500 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate a residential burglary suspect.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident transfered money to a subject impersonating a Social Security agent.
21300 block Highway 99: Victim reported their personal information was used to purchase a vehicle from a dealership.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her roommate.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: A subject received a trespass warning for causing a disturbance at a mental health facility.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and tools stolen.
