Edmonds police chief to visit Woodway Town Council’s July 5 meeting

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett will pay a visit to the Woodway Town Council during its Tuesday, July 5 business meeting.

The Town of Woodway contracts with the City of Edmonds to provide police services.

The hybrid council meeting — a day later than usual due to the Monday, July 4 holiday — will begin at 6 p.m. at Town Hall (23920 113th Place W. Woodway, WA 98020). You can attend virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 979 815 755#.



There will be two opportunities for public comments during the meeting. You can see the complete agenda here.