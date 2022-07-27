Edmonds police identify and arrest residential burglary suspects Tuesday night

Edmonds police said they arrested two suspects early Tuesday evening in the Westgate neighborhood after a multi-week residential burglary investigation.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, the arrests occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 10500 block of Alan-a-Dale Place in Edmonds after officers surveilling the area observed a suspect vehicle arrive at the residence. Two males, a 37-year-old man from Edmonds and a 43-year-old from Arlington, were taken into custody without incident.

However, McClure said, police encountered multiple other subjects and an aggressive dog at the home. “Officers from numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to assist with securing the scene as Edmonds detectives had received a search warrant for the location,” McClure said. “Compounding matters, an unrelated suspect determined to be violating a domestic violence protection order refused to come out of the home for nearly an hour before peacefully surrendering.”

Investigators were eventually able to conduct their search and remained at the house until after midnight. Stolen property, a vehicle and other additional evidence were recovered, McClure said.

The original investigation began on July 4, when a Woodway residence had been burglarized. Edmonds police provide contract police services for the Town of Woodway and responded to the scene for the investigation. The suspects had stolen cash, jewelry and other property worth nearly a half-million dollars. Officers and detectives worked the case and developed information that led to Tuesday’s arrests and search warrant.

Both burglary suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for a variety of charges. The third male suspect was booked for a felony court order violation. The victim in the order violation is one of the burglary suspects.

Edmonds police detectives will continue to investigate the incident and work with the victims in an effort to recover their stolen property. Anyone with information on this case can send tips to policetips@edmondswa.gov