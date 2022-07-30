Edmonds police investigating after woman found dead in Westgate home Friday

Edmonds police said Friday that officers and detectives are investigating the death of an Edmonds woman found in a home in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the Westgate neigborhood home just after 5 p.m. and found the deceased woman. A man who called 911 regarding the incident has been detained, police said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. There is no threat to the community, police said.