Edmonds police investigating pistol whipping, shots fired at Haines Wharf Park last week

Edmonds police confirmed Tuesday they are investigating an incident at Haines Wharf Park last week in which a man was pistol whipped and shots were fired.
According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, the incident occured as a group of people were gathered at Haines Wharf Park around 1 a.m. July 22.
McClure said that a male suspect pistol whipped a 20-year-old Lynnwood man, knocking out one of the victim’s teeth in the process. In addition, a shot was fired at a vehicle that both the Lynnwood man and another man — also 20 and from Mountlake Terrace –were riding in. In addition, police recovered a second live round of ammunition at the scene.
No one was hurt by the gunfire, police said.
Police have identified a “person of interest” in the case. He is now in jail on unrelated charges from another police agency, so doesn’t pose a current danger to the public, McClure said.
As part of their investigation, police are seeking video footage from those living nearby. To learn more, call the police department’s non-emergency number at 425-407-3999.
