Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

MEETING CANCELLATION NOTICE

PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday July 25, 2022 at 7 p.m., and also the Special Commission Meeting on Thursday July 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Please feel free to join us at our next regularly scheduled Commission Meeting which will be held Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

You can find more information on our website. www.portofedmonds.org/about/port-commission/

July 19, 2022

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds