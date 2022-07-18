Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation notice

PUBLIC NOTICE
MEETING CANCELLATION NOTICE
PORT OF EDMONDS
The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday July 25, 2022 at 7 p.m., and also the Special Commission Meeting on Thursday July 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Please feel free to join us at our next regularly scheduled Commission Meeting which will be held Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
You can find more information on our website. www.portofedmonds.org/about/port-commission/
July 19, 2022
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.