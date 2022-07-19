Edmonds sand-sculpting contest set for July 26

The annual sand-sculping contest sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation is set for noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at Edmonds’ Marina Beach, 470 Admiral Way.

Form a team or build on your own, This is a fun, amateur contest open to all ages. Participants need to bring their own buckets and shovels.

Sign up starts at 10 a.m. Judging is at 2 p.m. and awards at 2:30 p.m. Bucket Awards will be given out for the top three sculptures in each category. Categories include: adult (age 15-plus), family group (all ages), children group (up to age 14) and day camp/organization (all ages).

Note that sculptures must be family friendly. If you are using found objects on the beach, make sure that seaweed is already dry so that you are not disturbing the natural habitat of the beach.

For more information call the chamber office at 425-670-1496.