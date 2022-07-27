Edmonds scenic: Morning glory

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, as Edmonds reached its coolest hour of the day and the fishermen had already gathered on the pier, photographer Julia Wiese took her daily walk on the Edmonds waterfront. “The color was a brilliant orange but had begun to fade by the time the Edmonds-Kingston ferry pulled in about 15 minutes after I arrived,” she said.
