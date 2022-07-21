Edmonds scenics: Sunset, sunrise 2 hours ago 21 From Vicki Hone Smith, taken Wednesday. From Matthew Yglesias, taken Wednesday. From Lee Lageschulte, taken Wednesday. From Kaare Whitelaw, a sunset with wildlife included, taken last week. Sunrise over the Edmonds Bowl, taken Thursday by Sharon O’Brien.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.