Edmonds School District Honor Jazz Band to perform on Edmonds waterfront July 15

The Edmonds School District’s Honor Jazz Band — featuring student musicians from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools — will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 in Edmonds.
The location is the Port of Edmonds, behind Anthony’s Beach Cafe, 456 Admiral Way.
After the band plays, there will be an open Deep Sea Jazz jam until 8 p.m.
The performances are free and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chair.
