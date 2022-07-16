Edmonds School District musicians bring jazz to Edmonds waterfront

Members of the Edmonds School District Honor Jazz Band performed outdoors for an appreciative audience outside Anthony’s restaurant on the Edmonds waterfront Friday night. The band, which includes high school musicians from across the school district, will play again Wednesday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline. Edmonds-Woodway High School’s alumni band, The Jazz Punishments, will also perform.