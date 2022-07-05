Edmonds’ SE Asia Foundation again earns top rating for nonprofits

Edmonds-based nonprofit the SE Asia Foundation, has received a 2022 “Top Rated” badge awarded by the Great Nonprofits organization, a recognized platform for community-sourced ratings for nonprofits.

The SE Asia Foundation has a mission of eliminating poverty by educating and providing for the welfare of girls and women in Southeast Asia. In addition to its ongoing support for schools and relating training programs, the foundation has worked directly with its on-the-ground partners in Cambodia to address critical food-security issues by supporting life-sustaining food programs in numerous remote villages.

More information is available at www.seafund.org.