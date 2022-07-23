Edmonds’ third 2022 Uptown Evening Market Tuesday, July 26

The City of Edmonds is sponsoring its third Uptown Evening Market Tuesday, July 26 from 4-8 p.m. The market is located behind the Edmonds Safeway on 236th Street Southwest, between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.

Shop a variety of vendors, from farmers with fresh produce and flowers to local artisans, while you listen to the musical talents of Saruna.

The remaining Uptown Evening Markets are Aug. 9, 16 and 23.

Vendors interested in participating in the market should contact Valerie Claypool at 206-335-9665 or 247eventsnw@gmail.com for application information.