Final three ‘Reimagining Neighborhoods’ roundtable meetings scheduled for next week

The final three of six neighborhood roundtable discussions for the City of Edmonds Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project have been scheduled.

The Highway 99/Lake Ballinger neighborhood meeting will be Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Sunset office building located at 23607 Highway 99.

The Westgate discussion will be Thursday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at The Trike Stop, 23101 100th Ave. W.

The Perrinville neighborhood discussion will occur Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the garage/lot located at 18502 76th Ave.W.

The public is welcome to attend a roundtable discussion in any neighborhood, the city, although it encourages participation in the neighborhood event most associated with where attendees live or work. Events for Five Corners and Downtown/Bowl neighborhoods have already taken place, with the Firdale meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 7 at Hickman Park.

The neighborhood gatherings follow a virtual kickoff meeting May 24. You can view the recording of the presentation here.

At the in-person neighborhood events, residents will have the opportunity to talk specifically about public space opportunities in their neighborhoods, and to share their thoughts on how right-of-way space could be adapted to support community cohesion and economic development.

For more information and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.edmondswa.gov/redefining-streets-and-public-spaces.