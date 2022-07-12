Free ice cream at Hickman Park July 15, with food bank donations accepted

Six Degrees Real Estate is hosting an ice cream pop up at Edmonds’ Hickman Park from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 15, with donations accepted for the Edmonds Food Bank.

Enjoy free ice cream treats from the Kool Kidz ice cream truck.

Those who are able are asked to bring any non-perishable food items, baby supplies, toiletries and household cleaning supplies for the food bank.