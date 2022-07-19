Growth Management Act topic of July 25 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting

“The Growth Management Act: Why is it such a big deal?” is the topic of the next Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting Monday, July 25, from 4-5:50 p.m. in the Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

A panel discussion will explore what the Growth Management Act is, what it is supposed to do, and why community members might want to be involved.

Panelists include Mike Appleby, vice president, Chicago Title Insurance, Everett, a frequent speaker on the topic, and former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling, who served on the Washington State Growth Management Board for five years.

Register here to participate. A Zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the presentation.