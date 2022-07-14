Happening nearby: Tour de Terrace returns to Mountlake Terrace July 22-24

Mark your calendars for Tour de Terrace, a family-friendly Seafair festival in Mountlake Terrace. This three-day community event kicks off Friday, July 22, with a parade and also includes a car show, a carnival and fireworks.

The parade starts at about 7 p.m. with Seafair pirates and clowns, drill teams, dancers, floats, trucks, classic cars and more. The parade travels along 56th Avenue West from 234th Street, north to 222nd Street and Evergreen Playfield. Everyone should expect road closures along that route well into the evening.

Among the Tour de Terrace highlights are live music and entertainment, a beer garden, food booths, pancake breakfast, street fair, carnival, and the classic car, truck and motorcycle show. (Car show is Saturday only: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) The fireworks show will light up the sky over Tour de Terrace just after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The festival continues on Sunday, July 24, with more live music, food and activities.

For more information about Tour de Terrace, visit www.tourdeterrace.org. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.