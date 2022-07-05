Home + Work: Your best SnoCo summer yet

The sun has been showing up more lately, and we’re not even going to get into the fact that it’s early July. This column is all about blessings at work and at home, so we’re focusing on the positive: The Sun Has Been Showing Up More Lately. And that means we’re readjusting our schedules to spend some quality time with it.

Before we get into our tips for how we’ll be spending as much time as possible with the sun this summer, we’d be remiss if we didn’t ask if you’ve planned some vacations? The kids are out of school, whales are swimming through the Salish Sea, and there are lots of warmer-weather adventures to be had. Whether you plan a staycation close to home or take your sunscreen on the road, there’s no better time to make this your best summer yet.

Get Summer Ready

How you prepare your schedule and your body for summer is up to you and your goals. If you’re looking to tone up, consider investing in a local personal trainer like Specialty Fitness Pros in Mountlake Terrace. For women who have borne children and want to feel extra confident showing off their bellies in bikinis, check out Iris Wellness Center on the waterfront in Edmonds. Carleigh’s custom Mom Belly Mend process helps women rediscover their bodies post-pregnancy, especially if they’ve had a C-section. This is also a great time of year to have an annual dermatology check-up. They can do a full-body skin overview, give you safe sun tips, and more.

Hair need a juj? Make an appointment at Elle Marie Hair Studio at Alderwood Crossing. For barbers, we like Frankies Barber Shop at 5 Corners in Edmonds.

In a practical sense, you’ll want plenty of products with SPF. Slate Salon and Spa in Edmonds has reef-safe brand Coola and expert estheticians who can help you make the right decisions for your and your family’s summer plans.

We’re set to see a few heat waves come through and since most of us still don’t have air conditioning in our houses, mall walks searching for summer wear (what is summer wear? That’s a category with which we are decidedly unfamiliar. We live in fleecy layers!) are key. Alderwood Mall has enough shop and food options to keep us cool and entertained all day.

Adjust Your Schedule

Summer Fridays? Weekly happy hours? More long weekends? Think about your schedule and if and how it can be adjusted to maximize the sunshine. This may be a uniquely Pacific Northwest problem, but it’s nonetheless significant for us. Since the sun is up so early and goes down so late, we have no problem working before or after the kids go to bed (between us, our kids are 13, 5.5, 5, and 3) so we can spend afternoons with them exploring our favorite parks or lazing at the beach.

Additionally, we all love a road trip, so we plan work around our vacations, not the other way around.

Plan A Few Days To Explore Our SnoCo Backyard

If you’re anything like us, there are tons of places on your local bucket list you haven’t been to yet. We’re talking wildlife and fishing tours right from the Edmonds pier, enjoying the sunny time in line outside of The Cottage, Community Bakery in Perrinville, joining the kids’ summer reading challenge at the library (they can earn a free book—maybe we can sway their selection?), hitting all the summer markets (including the Sunshine Farmers Market 44th in Mountlake Terrace) to pick from the freshest finds, or cooling off with a snow-milk Bingsu from Lumi Dessert Cafe in Lynnwood. We’re also no strangers to the wide selection of fun, frozen treats in the coolers at H-Mart and Sprout’s.

Take the Kids (or The Dogs) to The Park

There are 121 park properties in Snohomish County alone, so we’re making a vow to explore at least one new-to-us outdoor space per week. Grab that Coola spray bottle from Slate Salon and Spa and consider making a similar vow. Ballinger Park in MLT has a new fishing pier, and there’s the semi-new Hazel Miller Spray Park in Edmonds. North Lynnwood Park (aka Dragon Park) has an aquatic playground. The pups will party all summer long at the off-leash area at Marina Beach Park. They can also enjoy many a romp through the Mountlake Terrace Off-Leash Dog Park. Our backyard really is the coolest.

Don’t be afraid to adjust your work schedule and try it all out. If we know anything, we know getting out of the house is key, especially when you work from home. Let us know your favorite spots, too. Your summer—and the energy you bring back to your work—will thank you!

How do you plan to make this your best summer yet?

— By Emilie Given and Whitney Popa

Emilie Given is a virtual assistant agency owner in Lynnwood, and Whitney Popa is a writer and communications consultant in Edmonds. They write this column together to share work-from-home ideas. They love where they live and are grateful the virtual world allows them to achieve more work/life harmony. They also co-host a weekly podcast where they share their entrepreneurship journeys while learning about those of others. You can learn more about Emilie here and more about Whitney here.