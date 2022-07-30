Hot times at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

With the temperatures climbing into the 90s this week, our farmers have been busy working in their fields and orchards, watering and harvesting their crops as they ripen.

This week, we welcome back ACMA Orchards. A certified organic orchard located near Quincy, ACMA had been a regular vendor with our market for many years before COVID. We are thrilled to have them back as part of our market family this week. Find them on Bell Street, between Alvarez Organic Farm and Frog Song Farm. This week you will find cherries, apricots and some peaches from our orchards at the market.

Looking for berries? Well, blueberries are definitely in season now, and you will find a great selection from our resident berry growers. Come early, and you may even find some strawberries, raspberries and blackberries too!

For those thinking of barbecuing this weekend, we are welcoming back Foggy Hog Farm with plenty of pork cuts; Wilson Fish with fresh salmon, halibut, cod and more; Ramsden Livestock with beef cuts and finally, Martiny Livestock with lamb. And what goes better with barbecue meats but some delicious fresh veggies. This week you will find plenty of zucchini, squash, potatoes, onions, garlic and beans to jazz up your meal.

While you shop for your weekly groceries, don’t forget to check out the other wonderful vendors at the market. If you are looking for a dessert, Deborah’s Pies is a great option, or maybe Pete’s Perfect Toffee. Seeking an addition to your meal? Check out Bubba’s Salsa, Greenwood Cider, Lopez Vineyard or something with a bit more tang, like Culture Shock Kombucha or Cascade Shrubs.

Finally, don’t forget to visit with our local artisans. From earrings and photographs, to pottery, bags, distinctive artworks, T-shirts and so much more, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market hosts many local artisans every week.

We look forward to seeing you at the market this Saturday, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keeping in mind how hot it will be, please leave your four-footed family member home for their safety. The pavement in the sun is easily over 100 degrees and can burn their paws.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager