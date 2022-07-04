Hundreds join race to Beat Brackett in annual July 4th competition

Posted: July 4, 2022 268
Erica Sugg from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, far left, gives starting and finishing instructions to the Baby Brackett !K participants.
1 k runners and strollers off to a fast start.
Veteran runner Darren Du dons his George Brackett beard for this year’s run.
The Brackett 5K runners start off.
Among those to “Beat Brackett” was Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell.
Brian Hanchett, who runs as George Brackett, finishes the race.
The finishers who “Beat Brackett” pose with Hanchett (center in gold shirt) and their yellow wristbands.

On a brisk and slightly overcast July 4th morning, hundreds gathered for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Beat Brackett 5K run.

Prior to the 5K, younger participants and their caregivers enjoyed an untimed 1K Baby Brackett event, with runners, walkers and strollers participating.

The course started and finished on Third Avenue by Edmonds City Park after a long loop through the Woodway neighborhood. Those crossing the finish line before George Brackett (with Brian Hanchett again portraying the role of Edmonds’ founder) received a yellow wristband.

We’ll publish a complete list of race results when they become available.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME