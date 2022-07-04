Hundreds join race to Beat Brackett in annual July 4th competition

On a brisk and slightly overcast July 4th morning, hundreds gathered for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Beat Brackett 5K run.

Prior to the 5K, younger participants and their caregivers enjoyed an untimed 1K Baby Brackett event, with runners, walkers and strollers participating.

The course started and finished on Third Avenue by Edmonds City Park after a long loop through the Woodway neighborhood. Those crossing the finish line before George Brackett (with Brian Hanchett again portraying the role of Edmonds’ founder) received a yellow wristband.

We’ll publish a complete list of race results when they become available.

— Photos by Julia Wiese