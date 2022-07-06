In emotional meeting, Edmonds City Council passes resolution supporting reproductive rights

Emotions, hopes, fears and frustrations all collided at Tuesday’s City Council meeting as the national debate over abortion rights came to Edmonds.

At the end of a tumultuous meeting that was extended twice, the council finally voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilmember Neil Tibbott was not present) to pass a resolution condemning the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade. The resolution urges that Congress pass a law guaranteeing the right to abortion nationwide and create a policy that Edmonds police should not cooperate with out-of-state law enforcement to prosecute those who come here for an abortion or other reproductive health services.

One speaker said it best — “these are unprecedented times.” That was clear from the stream of people who spoke for or against the proposed resolution, and from the large crowd that gathered in the council chambers.

Joan Longstaff was first of two dozen to speak and defended her pro-life stand, arguing that the resolution does not represent so many of the people of Edmonds: “We are one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. Yet, we are almost in a civil war again in our country. We are so divided and it’s scary… I think it is very inappropriate that our council is addressing women’s rights and abortion.”

Colleen Tracy urged the council to support the strongest resolution possible, to keep abortion access safe, legal and available: “I am so saddened and sickened and feeling very unsure of our country. I cannot imagine the feeling of horror for women in those states with stone-age abortion laws now and in the near future.”

Some came to the microphone to say that the city council had no business taking a stand on what the U.S. Supreme Court ruled; others to say that they were pleased that the council opted to show leadership and to recognize that “our rights are under attack.”

Mark Gibson warned the resolution “will be seen to be just purely partisan and will divide our city.”

Tiffany Mecca told the council: “I was terrified and so angry that Friday (of the court ruling) I went to bed (the night before) having rights, woke up and they were gone. It is the place of this council to support these rights on a local level.”

For everyone who spoke, it was intensely personal — even for councilmembers. As they debated the resolution, Councilmember Diane Buckshnis fought her emotions as she told the room: “At 13, I was a maid in a hotel and I saw what happens when someone tries to self-abort, and it wasn’t pretty.” She said the issue is very difficult and she had prayed a lot on it, and decided it was important to make a statement from a city level to state legislators.

For Will Chen, it was personal as well. He was born in China and remembers that the Chinese policy of only one child to a family meant his sisters were forced into abortions. “In our state, we are talking about choice, about a woman’s freedom to choose.” He came to America, he added, to pursue freedom and “for that reason, we need to send a message to our lawmakers in the state that we want freedom.”

Council President Vivian Olson said she was uncomfortable with a resolution and made a motion that the council abstain and not make any statement; that councilmembers should not speak on behalf of the community on this issue. Non-partisanship, she added, is a part of our charter and that “we are the only ones (in Snohomish County) who are taking up this action.

Laura Johnson and Susan Paine, who had introduced the resolution, both said they were “not in favor of doing nothing.” Paine said that since the Supreme Court ruling,“everything has changed; we’ve lost decades of case law regarding privacy, regarding access to medical care with this ruling. This has changed everything.” The council voted down Olson’s motion to abstain.

It became clear the council would vote for a resolution, but which one? Two had been formally introduced. After a half hour of discussion and two extensions of the meeting, the members cobbled together elements of both with this language:

RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF EDMONDS WASHINGTON THAT:

Section 1. The Edmonds City Council adopts this resolution to express its official position in support of amendments to the Washington State and the United States Constitutions to codify an individual’s right to comprehensive, safe and accessible reproductive health care, including abortion, contraception, gender-affirming health care, and marriage equality, and to urge our federal and state legislators to act in support of said rights.

Section 2. The Edmonds City Council directs that copies of this Resolution shall be sent to Governor Inslee and our State representatives as a means of showing our City’s support for the passage of a Washington State Constitutional Amendment guaranteeing full access to abortion care services and increasing oversight over hospital mergers that have often interfered with the provision of reproductive health services for all people.

Section 3. The City of Edmonds pledges to be a supportive community for people from other states coming to the area for the full range of legal and safe reproductive services and gender-affirming healthcare available in Washington State.

But, then members found themselves at odds over a section that would prevent Edmonds police from cooperating with out-of-state law enforcement seeking to prosecute those who came here for abortions.

After a huddle with City Attorney Jeff Taraday, they agreed on revised section on police:

“It shall be the policy of the City of Edmonds to refrain from providing any cooperation or assistance whatsoever to any out- of-state law enforcement, public entity or private party if the matter concerns any abortion or reproductive health care issues.”

The section also says that means Edmonds police will not help execute out-of-state search warrants or court orders. It mirrors a policy that Gov. Jay Inslee has just issued to the State Patrol, and it follows an established state law.

