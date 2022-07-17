International pro-life speaker at Holy Rosary Church July 22

International pro-life speaker Obianuju (Uju) Ekeocha will be speaking at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.

Ekeocha is the founder and president of Culture of Life Africa, which according to the organization’s website is “an initiative dedicated to the promotion and defense of the African values of the sanctity of life, beauty of marriage, blessings of motherhood and the dignity of family life. Culture of Life Africa answers the assaults on these values with African women’s voices.”

During her Edmonds appearance, Ekeocha will discuss “Ideological Neo-Colonialism: The West’s War on Africa’s Unborn & Current Events.”

The event is free. Holy Rosary is located at 630 7th Ave. N. in Edmonds.