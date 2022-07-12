July 13 event in Edmonds aims to connect veterans, community

Local nonprofits the Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are partnering to offer an educational event Wednesday, July 13 to connect veterans and other community members. The gathering will be at Edmonds Veterans Plaza, 5th and Bell, from 4-6 p.m.

Ron Clyborne, who led the effort to establish a veterans’ memorial park in Edmonds, will discuss the history of the plaza. Tim Cruickshank to speak about his journey as an entrepreneur. Food will be available onsite.

The Edmonds Food Bank will also offer take-home bags of food that can be given to family, friends, neighbors or anyone in need.