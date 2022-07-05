Kathleen Sharon Kobs: She taught in Edmonds School District for more than 30 years

Kathleen Sharon Kobs

Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Sharon Kobs died at the age of 84 at home – with daughter, Kris, by her side on June 11, 2022. She also had a wonderful week with her son and then grandson prior to her departure to her final destination.

Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Don Kobs; and is survived by her daughter, Kris; son, Kurt; daughter in-law, Ginger and their son, Hunter; her grandson, Kurt and two great grandchildren, Audrina and Troy.

Kathy taught at the Edmonds School District for over 30 years. She retired and moved to her beloved home in Minnesota in 1997 with her husband, Don. They engaged in many activities together including square dancing, dinner parties, volunteering, stain glass class, yoga, and having family/friends back to the lake. After Don’s death she stayed on at her home in the woods solo and continued to enjoy visits from friends and family, volunteering at the Pine River Backus Elementary, working in her garden and going kayaking, she learned to use some of Don’s tools and made a few woodshop projects, continued with her Shutterfly projects, even took lessons to operate the pontoon boat. She travelled solo to Germany as well.

She was diagnosed with cancer just prior to the pandemic and came to live with her daughter and grandson in Washington for additional support and adored the company of family and friends until she made her move back to Minnesota early April.

Kathy has a long love for her place in the woods, calling it her Shangri-La. Her goal was to be there at the end of her days. Her goal was achieved. She had a good time taking pontoon rides, visiting with friends and family during this time at her beloved home.

Kathy’s family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date. If you would like to memorialize her, please send a donation in her name to the following organization of your choice:

Pine River Backus Schools – Provides scholarships to students who have a host of challenges in life

Att: Jolene Bengston

PO Box 610

Pine River, MN 56474

Faith in Action for Cass County – Provides rides to people who don’t drive.

PO Box 512

Hackensack, MN 56452

Pine River Area Food Shelf – Provides food to in need people in the Pine River Area

PO Box 1

Pine River, MN 56474