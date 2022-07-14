League of Women Voters candidate forums available for viewing and listening

This year, Washington state voters will elect state legislators, U.S. Congressional representatives and others within newly created voting districts. The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has recorded nine candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these primary races:

Congressional District 1

Legislative District 21 – Position 2

Legislative District 32 – Senator

Legislative District 38 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator

Legislative District 39 – Positions 1 and 2

PUD Commissioner, District 3

Video and podcasts of all forums can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website , and on the League’s YouTube Channel . You can also link to other league-sponsored forums across the state.

The deadline to vote in the primary election is Aug. 2. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to Snohomish County voters this week.