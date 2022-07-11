Letter to the editor: Appreciating the COVID precautions

Editor:

I just got a notice from Charcoal canceling my reservation there tonight. I was very impressed that they left both a voicemail and a text. That’s both courteous and careful.

It seems that there has been enough exposure to COVID that Charcoal very rightly is closing until further notice, for the care of both servers and customers, very praiseworthy.

At the same time, several of my friends have come down with COVID. Well-vaccinated and boosted, they describe the experience as being like a bad cold, and over in a week; but they’re also young and basically healthy, while I’m old and in good health “for my age.”

So I’m doubling my precautions, masking when in indoor public areas, trying to respect distancing, appreciating others who do — but at the same time enjoying the weather and the outdoors!

There seems to be a lot of COVID going around, and the new variants appear to be more transmissible and potentially harder to deal with — it’s unclear whether the vaccines we have will be as effective with the new variants.

So let’s exercise due caution, respect those who mask and/or may have health issues that make them more vulnerable. And let’s enjoy that sun!

And thanks to Charcoal for acting with such care — get well, and reopen soon!

Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds