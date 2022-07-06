Letter to the editor: Celebrating joy on Independence Day

Editor:

The constant drum beat from those who create division and strive to “burn this country down” were interrupted Monday by wonderful patriotic celebrations of our country’s founding.

Not only did we enjoy the Edmonds Independence Day festivities (also known as Edmonds Kind of 4th) but the Seafair, Macy’s and Capitol fireworks displays. All provided us with thoughts of reverence and joy for why we love this country.

Wouldn’t it be ideal if we had Independence Day celebrations every week?

Jeff Scherrer

Edmonds