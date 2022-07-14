Letter to the editor: Disappearing Black Lives Matter signs

Editor

I woke up this morning and found that the Black Lives Matter sign in front of my house had been torn out of the ground and stolen during the night. This is the third time this has happened, and it makes me angrier each time.

Although my sign has been in place since July of 2020, all three of these acts of vandalism have occurred in the past few months.

I had been noticing that I was seeing fewer Black Lives Matter signs in the community and even worried that perhaps the number of people who understand and strongly support the simple fact stated by these signs was in decline.

What seems much more likely is that the slow attrition in Black Lives Matter signs in our town is due to an increase in either the number or anger — or perhaps both — of people who think Black lives do not matter. These cowards are driving around at night and stealing signs from people’s yards. They think they are making a political statement.

I think all of us can sense the rising level of anger, violence and ignorance that is being nurtured nationally, and locally, by right-wing media outlets and “conservative” politicians. This growing craziness can only be kept from destroying our society — a society that I joined the Marine Corps almost 60 years ago to defend — if each of us continues to insist on and vote for the decent values that made America a good place to live that was slowly getting better instead of worse.

I am going out to put up a Black Lives Matter sign for the fourth time.

Bob Hinck

Edmonds