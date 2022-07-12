Letter to the editor: Donate golf equipment for disabled veterans

Editor:

After residing in Edmonds for more than 60 years, four years ago I was introduced to American Lake Golf Course and Veterans Hospital in Lakewood. I learned of the volunteering people who maintain the beautiful course, the expansion with the generous help of Jack Nicklaus, and the huge outreach to disabled veterans. I decided to collect golf equipment for use by these military vets.

Now, with the help of Reliable Floor Coverings, a longtime local business, they are making their store a drop-off location for donations. They are located at 542 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. Any and all equipment will be accepted…full sets, single clubs, balls, bags, carts, etc. Look in your basement, garage, wherever and help us make a grateful vet.

Thank you.

Bill Moore

Edmonds