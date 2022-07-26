Letter to the editor: Edmonds Rotary pays tribute to Kristiana Johnson

Editor:

Kristiana Johnson joined Edmonds Rotary in 2012. Especially during her earlier years, Kristiana participated in many of Edmonds Rotary’s activities, including environmental projects, Edmonds Food Bank, Kids in Transition backpack projects and YWCA’s Trinity Place, just to name a few. She also enjoyed yearly retreats in which she offered her sage advice and clear ideas to help the incoming president achieve their goals.

Due to health issues and her work on the Edmonds City Council, Kristiana was not able to attend as regularly as she would have liked the past few years, but her work and dedication is not forgotten. She was a true Rotarian and embodied the “Service Above Self” attitude that all Rotarians know and practice.

Kristiana will be missed not only by the community of Edmonds, but by the members of Edmonds Rotary.

Debbie Danekas

President

Edmonds Rotary