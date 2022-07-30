Letter to the editor: Stop useless political mailers

Editor:

The Washington State Primary Election is in full swing. As we should all know, the top two vote-getters in each position will move on to the General Election in November.

We have been receiving a half dozen postcards criticizing an incumbent running for the state Legislature from various PACS (political action committees). There are only two people running for that position in this Primary Election, therefore I can’t understand why money is being spent by the PACs on designing, printing and mailing costs for these negative mailers. It seems to me that the PACS must have too much money if they can spend the funds now, as it won’t make any difference in who will be on the General Ballot in this particular race. Just wait till the General Election, I’ll be able to heat my house with the amount of paper I’ll be receiving in the mail.

You could say that it’s all about marketing. Get the negative ads out now so you can remember not to vote for that candidate when it really matters. Personally, it has the opposite effect on me. If the PACS have that much money and it’s obvious that money is supporting the other candidate, it makes me concerned about either candidate. Please save a tree and stop useless political mailers!

Robert Linder

Edmonds