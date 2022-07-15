Letter to the editor: Supporting Petra Bigea for 21st District

Editor:
In the August 2 Primary and November 8 General Election, I will be voting for Ms. Petra Bigea, candidate for Washington State House of Representatives LD 21, Position 2. Petra supports policies that limit government spending, lower taxation, protect individual rights, reduce crime, attract high-paying jobs and end radical indoctrination of our precious children. As a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Romania, Petra understands the forces tearing apart our economy and institutions, because she lived it in real time prior to immigrating to the U.S. She also understands how to fix our challenges.
Petra is a person of high integrity who compassionately cares about Washingtonians’ hardships and our futures. She is the right person to lead us out of our downward spiral. Decades of one-party rule has led us to the highest inflation in 40 years, the worst stock market in 52 years, the worst bond market in 224 years, and the greatest social unrest in decades. The incumbents who led us into these crises are not going to lead us out of the mess. We must change what did not work, and vote for fresh candidates who care about the prosperity, safety, and freedom of Washingtonians!
Leslie Gregg
Mukilteo
