Letter to the editor: Supporting Petra Bigea for 21st District

Editor:

In the August 2 Primary and November 8 General Election, I will be voting for Ms. Petra Bigea, candidate for Washington State House of Representatives LD 21, Position 2. Petra supports policies that limit government spending, lower taxation, protect individual rights, reduce crime, attract high-paying jobs and end radical indoctrination of our precious children. As a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Romania, Petra understands the forces tearing apart our economy and institutions, because she lived it in real time prior to immigrating to the U.S. She also understands how to fix our challenges.