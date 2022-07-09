Letter to the editor: Thanks, Edmonds gardeners

Editor:
I want to thank all the wonderful Edmonds gardiners on Sunset and 2nd for an inspiring walk today!
Increasing age has started to limit me to walks, and after a lifetime in competitive endurance sport, “a walk” can seem almost as boring as it is healthy. At times I almost dread going for my 30-60 minute exercise section, not least as I’ve covered the streets in Edmonds for half a century or more, to the point where I know the first names of every stone.
But the exuberant flowers and shrubs and the exuberant riot of color in the gardens of Edmonds make a spring and summer walk a constant delight and a source of renewed amazement at the sheer variety of beautiful things that well-cultivated nature affords.
It’s not just Sunset and 2nd – I am constantly finding new bits of color and plants and colors almost wherever I walk.
So let me just say: THANK YOU Edmonds gardeners! Your hard work is enormously exciting and uplifting!
Nathaniel Brown
Edmonds
