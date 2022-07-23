Letter to the editor: Thanks for donations to American Lake Golf Course

Editor:
A big thank you to the people who have donated golf equipment to the veterans at American Lake Golf Course. Special thanks to Reliable Floor Coverings for collecting the donations. We are still accepting equipment.
Thanks again, Edmonds golfers.
Bill Moore
Edmonds
