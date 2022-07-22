Letter to the editor: The dangers of voting the status quo

Editor:

If you vote for any incumbent in our district, expect more of the same that we have been getting and they will assume your vote is in favor of their status quo politics. Whether we are talking about crime, taxes or the amount of money we are funding (40% of our property taxes and another state 20% tax) toward bad ideas in our school districts, a vote for the current incumbents gets us more of the same old, same old.

We have representatives who have been in office for a minimum of 10 years and as many as 30 years. When those who have made decisions that affect the safety of all ours lives including what our children are having forced on them in our schools, our representatives no longer make decisions based on the greater good of the community, it’s time to consider a serious change. You know who your representatives are since they have been around a very long time.

In the midst of summer, let’s not put a pause on what we know to be true about crime, not just in our area but neighboring communities like Lynnwood and Everett where crimes have become increasing violent. If you ever wondered how we got here, it’s important to note all our elected state and county representatives who thought defunding the police would ever be a good idea, never spoke with any of us, but led our communities into a cyclical battle. A catch and release mentality that will never work.

When a person(s) breaks the law, follow the law and prosecute according to the law if found guilty of crimes committed. Do not base it on “diversity” as is the status quo. We have watched over the last few, but very long years what homeless drug addiction has done to various communities and somehow leaders think that allowing drug addicts to possess x number of drugs, should be given a pass. This is absolute insanity. What did it lead to? More drug use and abuse. These folks need help and in the olden days judges would offer up a choice of jail time or treatment. Mothers of users on the streets told me they would rather their sons be in jail rather than dead. Getting COVID no longer means a death sentence since the CDC says it will probably be a reasonal virus, like the flu, so we need to drop the narrative as an excuse to release criminals from jail or prison.

With jails at 50% capacity in Snohomish County and criminals as repeat offenders, our “leaders” have been sending the wrong message to criminals. “Commit a crime, be out in no time.” That has been an absolute disaster of epic proportions as we have seen what’s happened in Seattle and with murder on the rise in our neighboring communities of Lynnwood and Everett. Our leaders should be doing everything they can to stop crime in its tracks. If we have representatives who are soft on crime, we aren’t going to be any safer anytime soon. Any representatives in Snohomish County who voted to defund the police and take a soft on crime approach doesn’t reflect what the community at large wants. If we don’t force this change through how we vote, then you know what our representatives will do. Be part of the solution and not the continued problem. Thank you.

Cindy Gutierrez

Edmonds