Local players take top honors in Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tourney

Last weekend, the tennis courts at Snohomish High School were packed with action, as 165 players from over 30 high schools duked it out to see who would come out on top at the seventh annual Snohomish Summer Smash. When the smoke cleared, local players were among those posing with the coveted champion T-shirt.

Steven Anderson from Edmonds-Woodway High School grabbed the Boys Gold Singles title, and Edmonds resident Luke Madath of Bishop Blanchet High School teamed with Shorewood’s Rylie Gettmann to claim the Mixed Doubles title. Gettmann earned her second t-shirt with the Girls Gold Singles title.

In the Boys Gold Doubles competition, Dillon Wells from Lake Stevens teamed with Snohomish’s Will MacDonald to claim the title. In Girls Gold Doubles, the Lakeside duo of Addie Streidl and Mariella Porcarelli bested Meadowdale’s Sydney Wright and Edmonds-Woodway’s Emma Wetzel.

Rounding out the division champions are Richard Bahn of Kamiak in Boys Silver Singles, Nathan and Jayden Salman from North Creek in Boys Silver Doubles, Shorewood’s Aranya Banerjee in Boys Bronze Singles, Keegan Britten and Dillin Jorgensen from Snohomish in Boys Bronze Doubles, Shorewood’s Mari Brittle in Girls Silver Singles, Jackson’s Kayla Shin and Jasmine Wijaya in Girls Silver Doubles, Makenzie Dauer of Snohomish in Girls Bronze Singles, and Dauer teaming up with Snohomish teammate Anyston Cox in Girls Bronze Doubles.