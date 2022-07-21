Military Wire: Best military-friendly colleges of 2022

The pursuit of continual knowledge and experience is part of the military culture. To advance in rank, one needs to pursue continual education and look for opportunities to grow. It really isn’t uncommon for those who serve to have a “growth mindset.” We just don’t call it a “growth mindset.” We use other terms, like “continual learning,” or look for classes that have promotion points.

All that to say, when it comes to advancing our careers or preparing ourselves for the civilian world, having that degree or multiple degrees opens several doors and paves the way to a number of opportunities. And in the next 10 years, there will be 100 years of technological growth…so, the opportunities will be in abundance.

So, if you’ve not achieved the first step of getting your bachelor’s degree or are looking to advance your degree, Intelligent.com put together a list of the best military-friendly colleges in the U.S. to help you find the support you need to pursue a higher education.

Now, before I give you their list, I’ve got to give a shout-out to Western Governor’s University – an accredited, competency-based online university – which has received the Military Friendly School designation for the 12th consecutive year. For 2022-2023 they have also been ranked as the No. 1 online school by Military Friendly. So far this year, they have awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to military and veteran students and their families. You can check them out here.

OK, now for the other comprehensive list (almost). In addition to general criteria such as a college’s delivery format and the number of credits needed to graduate, Intelligent.com looked for colleges with specific programs and services to support military members and veterans.

As they say on their website, “It is important to make sure that the college you choose is accredited by a reputable institution. We’ve only included colleges that have been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, or another regional body. This will ensure that you can easily transfer credits between colleges and receive a nationally-recognized degree upon graduation.”

Bottom line, before you click on this link, know what your best year looks like personally and professionally. When you nail these two areas, it will become far easier to pick a degree that aligns with your life goals.

Check it out: Best Military-Friendly Colleges of 2022

— By Mike Schindler

Mike Schindler is a U.S. Navy veteran, author of two highly endorsed books, the national podcast host of The Military Wire, which features interviews with some of America’s most elite men and women who have served this country, and Co-Executive Producer of IT’S VUCA: The Secret to Living in the 21st Century documentary that features 15 of our nation’s top experts on how to navigate chaotic times. He has been featured in USA Today, CBS Radio, Entrepreneur Radio, the Lars Larson Show, the Boston Globe, Q13 FOX, Yahoo Finance, and others.