More free Edmonds entertainment coming up at Hazel Miller Plaza, City Park

The Edmonds Arts Commission has scheduled more free summer performances in the next couple of weeks in Edmonds, including July 14 and 19 at Hazel Miller Plaza, and July 17 at City Park.

On Thursday, July 14, country folk rock band The Lowdown Drifters takes the stage at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Hailing from Stanwood, the band has built up a solid fan base and collection of original songs leading up to the 2016 release of their album Wood & Water. They have played with artists such as LeAnn Rimes, Parker McCollum, Jason Boland, and the Randy Rogers Band. For more information, visit www.thelowdowndrifters.com.

On Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m., there will be a performance of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline at City Park. Cymbeline is not your average Shakespeare comedy. A wicked stepmother, a spoiled prince and a wayward villain match wits with the king’s clever daughter. For more information about the show, visit www.seattleshakespeare.org/ssc-production/cymbeline-2022.

On Tuesday, July 19, Third Harbour Celtic Band will play Hazel Miller Plaza at 4:30 to 6 p.m. This lively band features traditional Irish fiddle tunes and Celtic music with Scandinavian, American and other folk influences. For more information about the band, visit www.thirdharbourmusic.com.

The Edmonds Arts Commission is presenting the free summer concerts, sponsored in 2022 by Lynnwood Honda, Carter Acura of Lynnwood and the Hazel Miller Foundation. A complete calendar of all upcoming concerts can be found here.