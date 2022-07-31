More free summer concerts in Edmonds this week

Mark your calendars for more free summer concerts — Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 2 and 4, at Hazel Miller Plaza, and Sunday Aug. 7 at City Park.

The concert on Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South and Maple Street), will feature DownTown Mountain Boys Bluegrass. Veteran bluegrassers Terry Enyeart (bass, lead and harmony vocals), Dave Keenan (banjo, fiddle, lead and harmony vocals), Don Share (guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Tom Moran (Mandolin) and Paul Elliott (fiddle), seen for years in such popular bands as Ranch Romance, Rural Delivery, The Sons of the Pioneers, Rainy Pass, and Who’s Driving?, have come together in a match made in musical heaven. For more information, go to www.downtownmountainboys.com.

Hazel Miller Plaza will again be the venue for a concert on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., featuring Scott Lindenmuth Jazz Guitar. Whether performing with his contemporary instrumental group playing jazz standards and originals, or performing as a solo classical guitarist, Lindenmuth’s reputation as a contemporary composer, as well as an intuitive improviser ever grows. A musician of many styles, Lindenmuth can easily transition from jazz to electric blues, classical to rock, funk, and fusion. Visit www.scottlindenmuth.com to learn more.

Come to City Park (600 3rd Ave. S.) on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 3-4 p.m. for a performance by Steel Magic Northwest’s Mystical Steel Band. An Edmonds-based nonprofit steel band organization, Steel Magic Northwest is comprised of various groups, ranging in size from 14 to 33 players, from very young players to adults. Mystical Steel Band is its adult group. Learn more at www.steelmagicnorthwest.org.

The Edmonds Arts Commission presents a summer of free concerts in the park on Sunday afternoons in City Park, and Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Hazel Miller Plaza through Aug. 25. The 2022 Summer Concerts sponsors are Lynnwood Honda, Carter Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation. For a complete calendar of all upcoming concerts, visit https://tinyurl.com/EdmondsConcerts.