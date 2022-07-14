Music in the Museum July 22 in Edmonds features lively tunes from classical musicians

Can chamber music by Bach, Mozart, Coleridge-Taylor and Albéniz make you tap your feet and swing in your seat? On Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m., the Cascadia Art Museum is presenting a concert of the most lively chamber music, performed by a trio of accomplished Northwest classical musicians.

Pamela Liu (violin) has performed extensively in Europe and Asia, and served as the concertmaster of the Cascade Symphony.

Elizabeth Boardman (viola) has performed in Italy, England, Germany, Poland and the U.S. and was awarded the Bank/Kurtz Viola Prize. She is a graduate of the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Boardman is also a composer of classical music and film scores.

Judy Huehn (piano) trained at the Vancouver Academy of Music and the Royal Conservatory of Music, and continued undergraduate and graduate studies at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She has performed throughout the Puget Sound area and in Vancouver BC.

The planned program includes music by J. S. Bach and W. A. Mozart, and pieces by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Isaac Albéniz.

The concerts are about one-hour in length at 6 p.m., leaving you time to dine out after. Your concert ticket includes admission to all the museum galleries, so come early to see the current exhibits. (Note this is a seated chamber music concert, so alas there is no space to dance.)

Cost is $18 for non-members and $12 for members. Learn more and register here.