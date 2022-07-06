Olympic Ballet Theatre announces 2022-2023 performance season

Olympic Ballet Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 performance season, and it starts with the all-time holiday favorite The Nutcracker in December.

In February 2023, the Edmonds-based ballet company will spotlight new works in Debuts. In May, it brings back the timeless fairytale of The Sleeping Beauty. And the season culminates in June 2023 with an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in Summer Performance.

Jumpstarting the performance season, Olympic Ballet Theatre will be raising funds with its annual Autumn Auction & Costume Ball, taking place at the Nile Shrine Center Oct. 29. This fun and elegant evening features a delightful dinner, live and silent auctions, performances of excerpts from the upcoming season, and opportunities to support the ballet company. More information about tickets or auction sponsorships can be found here.

Olympic Ballet Theatre is offering season subscriptions and single tickets to each performance. Individual tickets range from $27 to $50 per person and can be purchased online at olympicballet.org/tickets. The season subscription is a new feature this year and includes tickets for all four productions at a 10% discount (applies to additional tickets for family and friends). The subscription is available for purchase by calling the box office at 425-774-7570, and subscribers can exchange tickets at no fee.

For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit www.olympicballet.org/performance-season.