Outdoor free movies scheduled at four Edmonds parks, starting July 15

The Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is offering free movie nights on Friday evenings this summer. Movies will begin at approximately 15 minutes before sunset.

Friday, July 15 – Encanto at the Frances Anderson Center

Friday, July 22 – The Mighty Ducks at Seaview Park

Friday, July 29 – Luca at Hickman Park

Friday, Aug. 5 – Night at the Museum at City Park

Popcorn and concessions will be available, cash only. Bring blankets and chairs.

Alcohol is not allowed in public parks and dogs are also not permitted to attend these events.

Sponsors are Right at School, Anthony’s Restaurants and Reece Homes. Sponsorship options are still available. For more information regarding the Outdoor Movie Nights, contact Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Recreation Coordinator Cara Brown at cara.brown@edmondswa.gov.