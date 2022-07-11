Pacific Little League softball playing in state tournament

The Pacific Little League Softball all star team has qualified for the state Little League tournament after winning the All Star District Tournament at Phil Johnson Ballfields in Everett in late June.

Pacific Little League includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The Pacific team beat Mill Creek 4-3 and 6-4 in back-to-back games to win. “This is believed to be the first time since at least 1990 that the Pacific Little League Softball all stars have claimed the District Championship,” said Manager George Marsh.

The team is now playing in the state tournament in Des Moines, with the first game scheduled for Monday night, July 11, at at 7:30 p.m.