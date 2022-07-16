Pacific Little League softball team’s season ends with loss to Issaquah

The Pacific Little League Softball all star team’s magical run at the state tournament in Des Moines came to an end Friday night with a 5-0 loss to Issaquah.

Since losing its first tournament game last weekend — also to Issaquah — Pacific had fought its way through the loser’s bracket all week, winning every day since the initial defeat.

Due to double-elimination rules, Pacific would have had to beat Issaquah twice Friday to win the championship and advance to the Little League softball regionals in California. The team “had runners on base in every inning but one and had bases loaded at the top of the fifth inning but could not get a runner across home plate,” Pacific Little League Manager George Marsh said. “The players all showed great mental and physical toughness, having played seven straight days of softball.”