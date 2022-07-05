PAWS Preteen Workshop helps kids learn how to care for animals

Lynnwood’s Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is hosting preteen pop-up workshops every Thursday until August 25.

PAWS Preteen Workshops are a community of preteens aged 9-12 dedicated to improving the lives of animals both at the animal shelter and in the community. At these events, attendees will develop a deeper understanding of animal welfare, complete community service projects, learn from guest speakers and foster their leadership skills.

Workshops consist of a combination of structured instruction time, guest speaker visits, group activities and projects. Register for one, two, or all of the workshops.

Topics vary each week. The workshop on July 7 will focus on shelter operations.

The event will begin each week at 2:30 p.m. and will last for two hours.

The cost to participate in a PAWS Preteen Workshop is $20 each, or $150 for all. PAWS will also have a few scholarships available for those in need of financial assistance to cover the fee. To apply for a scholarship please fill out this form.

The Preteen Workshops also count toward school-required community service hours. A PAWS employee will be available to sign off on any time spent at the workshop.

To learn more about the weekly topics and to register, click here. Contact the PAWS Education Team with any questions at education@paws.org.

PAWS is located at 15305 44th Ave. W.