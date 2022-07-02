Poet’s Corner: Summer Reality, Denial, El Camino de la Sed

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Summer Reality

Summertime and the

living is easy.

balmy, serene, cloudless skies

colorful landscapes

many shades of greens and blues

rainbow of flowers.

bountiful harvests

sweet juicy fruits,

crunchy, delicious veggies

lazy, idyllic days

fishing, camping, boating

beautiful, tranquil sunsets

cheery campfires warm cool evenings.

Summertime and the

living is arduous

under scorching, oppressive sun

farmers watching anxiously for

perfect balance of sun and rain

sweltering migrant workers picking crops

for our easy living

hotter, dryer summers

campfires hazardous

wildfires increase

exploding from tree to tree

across forests, grasslands, farms

tempestuous winds

jump fires across miles

a catastrophic, destructive path

blackened hillsides, rivers brown

fire fighters in overwhelming danger

disaster for all creatures in its path

smoke filled air spreads hundreds of miles

particulates create spectacular sunsets

skies increasingly dark

air quality drops dramatically

respiratory distress fills ER’s.

I dreamed of rain and the rain came

welcome, steady rain

cleaning air

ending fires for now

autumn comes and earth breathes again

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

Denial

Selma, Alabama, March 1965

peaceful marchers for voting rights

confronted by police with tear gas and billy clubs

Bloody Sunday

June 1965 moved from Massachusetts to Louisiana

parents and 3 youth – 21, 18, and 15,

(I won’t even call myself an adult)

brats rebelling against parental decision

oblivious to unrest in our nation

Disbelief at sight of Jim Crow signs

as we crossed Mason-Dixon line;

we’d seen the news

why such disbelief?

Civil unrest grew

race riots across the nation in 1967

Viet Nam war began in 1965

protests increased in frequency and size

July 1967 race riots and fire in Detroit

August 1967 marriage in nearby suburb

celebrated with little thought

for unrest and loss of lives

December 1968 draft notice

as we celebrated graduation

job possibilities

pre-empted by Uncle Sam

August 1969

orders to Viet Nam

first child born

while her dad in Nam

2022 uprooting racism team

looking back with disbelief

at my younger self

Was it denial? Oblivion?

White privilege

I simply walked away

eyes, heart, and mind closed

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

El Camino de la Sed

saguaro tower over desert floor

one hundred years old or more

even in death

their bones tower

as home for many creatures

jumping cholla

devil’s club, barrel cactus

bare skeletons strewn

tools, building materials

for native peoples

Gila woodpecker’s old nest

creates saguaro boot

fallen on ground

used by birds, insects, rodents

beautiful Sonoran bones

migrant workers

thirsty, hungry for justice

ducking border guards

trek across desert

led by coyotes

sometimes

only skeletons

survive

reminder of

our injustice

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~

I am a retired spiritual director who enjoys photography and writing poetry – and seeing where the combination takes me. I am an ekphrastic poet, meaning poetry based on visual arts. I am particularly interested in the natural world, how we interact with it, and the messages it has for us. I’m panentheistic; I find God or Spirit in everything. Justice is an important part of my life and my writing.

My love of poetry developed from a life-long love of choral music. I was a longtime resident of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. I am now living in Lacey in a vibrant retirement community. The pandemic has given me much more time for writing!