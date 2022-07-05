Police Chief Michelle Bennett to speak at Edmonds Chamber July 14 lunch meeting

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, July 14 meeting of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, set for 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Edmonds City Park, Shelter 2, 600 3rd Ave. S.
The lunch will be catered by Navi’s Catering Kitchen. Cost is $28 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.
The chamber has added a special option to this luncheon registration. If you’d like to purchase a lunch for an EPD officer, you can select that as an additional “fee item” — for $20 — when you register for the event. The chamber will invite an officer on your behalf.
Space is limited to 40 attendees. Pre-registration will close on July 11 at 11 p.m. Please register in advance, and note any dietary restrictions when registering.
You can register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.